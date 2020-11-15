People's Choice Awards

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online
Meet the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2020

By Vannessa Jackson Nov 15, 2020 9:00 PM
You never forget your first time!

On Sunday, Nov. 15, E! will celebrate the 2020 People's Choice Awards. The award shows always celebrates the best and brightest that entertainment has to offer, and while you will definitely see some familiar faces, a new crop of talent has also found a way to entertain and inspire.

We rounded up the stars from movies, TV, music and the social categories who have yet to see their name up for an individual nomination...until now! 

PCAs newbie Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for a whopping six awards this year including, The Female Artist of 2020, The Song of 2020 for "Savage," The Song of 2020 for "WAP," The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP," The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP" and The Collaboration of 2020 for "Savage Remix."

Schitt's Creek actor and creator Dan Levy has scored his very first nominations for the popular comedy series. He's up for The Male TV Star of 2020 and The Comedy TV Star.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2019 Candid Moments

See the full list below of movie, TV and music stars who are nominated for the first time this year. And make sure to go to the official voting site to cast your votes from now until Oct. 23!

To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Broadway actor-turned-movie star's stirring performance as Alexander Hamilton continues to delight and entertain us. It earned him two nominations for both The Male Movie Star of 2020 and The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for the big screen adaptation of his musical masterpiece, Hamilton.

HBO
Issa Rae

The actress proved she's a mult-hyphenate by bringing in nominations for both comedy and drama. She earned a nomination for The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 and Female Movie Star of 2020 for her hilarious performance in The Lovebirds. Then garnered a Drama Movie Star of 2020 nom for The Photograph. Finally, her hilarious role in the HBO series Insecure earned her a nomination for The Comedy TV Star.

Netflix
Joey King

The actress is nominated for The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for The Kissing Booth 2.

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Chase Stokes

The actors role in the hit drama Outer Banks got him nominated for both The Male TV Star of 2020 and The Drama TV Star of 2020.

Pop TV
Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star who swept the Emmys this year is nominated for The Male TV Star of 2020 and The Comedy TV Star of 2020 for Schitt's Creek.

YouTube
DaBaby

The rapper had a very successful run with his music this year and is nominated for four awards, including: The Male Artist of 2020, The Song of 2020 for "Rockstar", The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rockstar" and The Collaboration of 2020 for "What's Poppin Remix."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chloe x Halle

This duo put themselves on the map this year and it paid off. They're nominated for The Group of 2020.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion

It's safe to say that no artist is having a better year than Megan Thee Stallion when it comes to career success. She's nominated for a total of six PCAs including, The Female Artist of 2020, The Song of 2020 for "Savage," The Song of 2020 for "WAP," The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP," The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP" and The Collaboration of 2020 for "Savage Remix."

Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
Future

The rapper has been in the game for a long-time, but his latest album High Off Life finally earned him a spot in PCAs history. He's nominated for The Album of 2020,The Music Video of 2020 for "Life Is Good" and The Collaboration of 2020 for "Life Is Good."

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Roddy Ricch

The hip-hop sensation is nominated for The Song of 2020 for "Rockstar," The New Artist of 2020 and The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rockstar."

Mallory Turner
Conan Gray

Fresh face on the scene, Conan Gray, is up for The New Artist of 2020.

Imogen Wilson
BENEE

Pop icon BENEE is nominated for The New Artist of 2020.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions
Ava Max

The young starlet is being recognized for the first time as one of The New Artist of 2020 nominees.

YouTube
Doja Cat

Doja Cat made a name for herself with her eclectic beats and unique style, which is why she's now one of The New Artist of 2020 nominees.

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images
Jack Harlow

The young singer-songwriter earned a spot on The New Artist of 2020 nominees list.

IBL/Shutterstock
Saweetie

Add another name to the list of best female rappers! This industry starling is now one of The New Artist of 2020 nominees.

Adela Loconte for Shutterstock
Darcey and Stacey Silva

The duo made a name for themselves on their show Darcey & Stacey, which earned them a nomination for The Reality Star of 2020.

Cian Moore
Trevor Daniel

Musician and new talent Trevor Daniel is nominated for The New Artist of 2020.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Porsha Williams

Reality TV staple and all-around badass Porsha Williams is a nominee for The Reality Star of 2020 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Vh1
Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode earned a well-deserved nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2020 for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images
Hannah Ann Sluss

Crowd favorite and Bachelor nation member Hannah Ann Sluss will be celebrating her first nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Bachelor.

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Jaida Essence Hall

She stunned on RuPaul's Drag Race, and now she's a nominee for The Competition Contestant of 2020.

ABC
Just Sam

He was a breakout star on American Idol, which garnered him a nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2020.

ABC
Madison Prewett

Bachlor nation alum Madison Prewett is nominated for the first time for The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Bachelor.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rob Gronkoswki

The sports icon utilized his skills a little differently this year, and is one of nominees for The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Masked Singer.

Netflix
Sammie Cimarelli

The reality TV darling is nominated for The Competition Contestant of 2020 for The Circle.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is one of the nominees for The Game Changer of 2020.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka

The tennis champion is a nominee for The Game Changer of 2020.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sabrina Ionescu

She wowed us on and off the court, which is why she's a nominee for The Game Changer of 2020 award.

Instagram
Antonio Garza

YouTube star and beauty aficionado Antonio Garza is nominated for The Beauty Influencer of 2020.

Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

