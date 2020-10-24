Jennifer Lopez Makes a Style Statement After Matching Her Outfit to Her Bedazzled Cup

Jennifer Lopez's latest style moment is our cup of tea.

It's no secret the Hustlers actress knows how to bring on the glamour whether she's onstage or on-the-go. For a late-night out on Friday, Oct. 23, the "Jenny From the Block" singer looked effortlessly chic after being spotted at The Soho House on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, Calif.

Making a style statement, J.Lo perfectly matched her outfit to one of her famous bedazzled cups. The actress donned a cozy multicolored sweater that featured fall-like colors such as gray, chocolate brown, black and beige. Like her sweater, her cup was embellished with bronze and silver crystals that lined up seamlessly with the stripes of the sweater.

Finishing off her lewk, the Marry Me star paired her sweater and cup with a plunging white top, black slacks, a paperboy hat and diamond-studded hoop earrings.

Her glam also matched the vibe of her ensemble, as she rocked her signature "J.Lo glow" with a blinding highlighter and a luminious bronzer.