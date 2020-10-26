Below Deck's Captain Lee Talks Learning About Coronavirus While Filming Abroad

Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew are trained to handle anything.

Thus, when the world started to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic amid filming season eight of Below Deck, the beloved captain assured us that the My Seanna crew kept their composure. Yet, despite the cool-heads, Captain Lee hinted that the experience was rather jarring.

"You have to keep in mind that we're pretty isolated there," Captain Lee told E! News during an exclusive chat. "We're kind of like, in a cocoon…in spite of the fact that we have satellite, we have everything that we need, but it comes in a little bit late and a little bit tardy."

Finding some humor during this serious topic, Captain Lee quipped, "Not to plug another show, Don't Be Tardy for the party when it comes to staying up to date with things. It can't be helped."

During the season eight first look, viewers watched as the Below Deck stars—including Eddie Lucas, Rachel Hargrove, Francesca Rubi, Elizabeth Frankini, Isabelle Wouters, James Hough and Shane Coopersmith—learned about the chaos surrounding COVID-19.