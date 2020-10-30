From Madea to Gone Girl: See All of Tyler Perry's Best Roles

He's the king of the big and the small screen!

Tyler Perry has been working for more than two decades to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He started from the trenches writing, producing and directing his own stage plays before eventually bringing his characters and stories to the big screen.

He created Madea, the hilariously blunt and fast-talking woman, who Perry plays himself in all of his films and shows, and turned her into an icon. Over the years, he's made us laugh with his outrageous comedy films, but also brought tears to our eyes with some poignant dramas as well.

There is nothing that Perry can't and won't do when it comes to creating art that can move people and change lives. This year, he's being honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and there isn't a soul on earth who's more deserving.

Before we honor Perry, take a look at all the incredible roles that have made him the legend he's become.