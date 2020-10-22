Gwyneth Paltrow Describes Daughter Apple's "Sense of Entitlement" as "Beautiful"

When it comes to gender equality, Gwyneth Paltrow foresees some major change for her daughter's generation.
During an interview with Adobe's Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes, the Oscar winner was discussing the progress of representation in Hollywood when she reflected on the behavior she sees in her 16-year-old firstborn, Apple Martin, and her teenage friends. "By the time my daughter is in the workforce," Paltrow said, "those girls are not going to stand for it."
"When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," the actress continued. "They have—and I mean this word in the best possible way—they have a sense of entitlement that's beautiful. It's not spoiled."
Elaborating on her use of the word "entitlement," Paltrow explained how her daughter's generation of young women unapologetically demand equality. "It's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too,'" she said. "I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."
Paltrow was notably a leading public figure in the Me Too movement that erupted in 2017, having come forward as one of many women with allegations against Harvey Weinstein. She was also credited by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey with being an early source in breaking their story about him.
While Lewnes pointed out there's still only one woman who's won the Oscar for Best Director, the actress—who shares Apple and son Moses, 14, with ex Chris Martin—does believe change is taking shape as a result of the difficult work that's been done thus far.
"I think we're laying the groundwork for the change," she said. "I think the Me Too movement was a big part of that change. I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change. I think what we are saying collectively as a culture and as a society is we are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of white men and I think the patriarchy itself is, it sort of feels like it's cracking and is starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders."