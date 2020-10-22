Kim Turns 40

All the Must-See Candid Moments From the 2020 CMT Music Awards

An award show in the midst of a pandemic is no easy feat, but this year's CMT Music Awards went on with no shortage of stars, performances—or candid moments. See the photos for yourself below!

It was one of country music's biggest nights—and it was as star-studded as ever. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the annual CMT Music Awards unfolded once again, only this time—it was in the midst of a pandemic. Nevertheless, like many of the award ceremonies to take place this year, the show went on in a new way with performers taking to the outdoors to serenade fans with their hits of the year. 

The awards were still won, the acceptance speeches made and the glamorous fashions seen. With Sarah HylandKane Brown and Ashley McBryde at the helm as co-hosts, the show went off without a hitch as many big-name celebrities popped up on-screen (some with a martini in hand) throughout the night in honor of the musical event. 

And, with so much going on, there were also no shortage of beloved candid moments as the cameras captured the stars every step of the way. 

photos
CMT Music Awards 2020: See Every Star in Attendance

Between multiple locations and endless cameras, face masks and social distancing, there was much for the celebrities in attendance to juggle this year—but don't just take our word for it. 

See it all in action with E!'s gallery of candid moments below. All you have to do is keep scrolling!

Rich Fury/Getty Images for CMT
Sarah Hyland

The night's co-host served up public safety and civic duty with one face mask. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Sam Hunt

As proven by this snap of Sam Hunt, good lighting is always key at an award show. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Luke Bryan

Even fans watching the outdoor performances outside got to see the show thanks to screens nearby. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for CMT
Sarah Hyland

The co-host needed something to hold on to backstage at the show. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Shay Mooney

Performing at the CMT Music Awards looked extra comfortable for Shay Mooney

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Noah Cyrus & Jimmie Allen

Six feet of social distancing? No problem for Noah Cyrus and Jimmie Allen

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Luke Bryan

While we know the star was at the show, this picture could double as a mysterious movie set. 

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Ingrid Andress

The "Lady Like" singer was spotted in the midst of her performance at the award show. 

Kevin Winter/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Kelsea Ballerini

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Kelsea Ballerini served up some of the award show sartorial glamour we've been missing this year. 

Rich Fury/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family alum was spotted smiling in the midst of her co-hosting duties. 

