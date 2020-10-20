Kristen Bell Hilariously Celebrates Anniversary of Forgetting Her and Dax Shepard's Wedding Anniversary

That special occasion has arrived for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard—just don't ask them when.

October marks the month of the couple's wedding anniversary and this time around, they're celebrating seven years of marriage. Except, they missed the actual day. Not to fret—Bell had the perfect rebound for honoring their milestone day.

"Well, it's that time of year again," she wrote in an Oct. 19 Instagram post. "The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?'"

She concluded, "I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will."

The two unforgettably tied the knot at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office—a reported spontaneous decision—after going to get a marriage license.

Meanwhile, it's not uncommon for the couple to forget their actual anniversary date. In 2019, Bell even mistakenly said they were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary when it was actually their sixth.