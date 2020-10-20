Emily in ParisZac EfronBillie EilishPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kristen Bell Hilariously Celebrates Anniversary of Forgetting Her and Dax Shepard's Wedding Anniversary

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are celebrating seven years of marriage this month—except, don't ask them for the actual date because they routinely forget.

That special occasion has arrived for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard—just don't ask them when. 

October marks the month of the couple's wedding anniversary and this time around, they're celebrating seven years of marriage. Except, they missed the actual day. Not to fret—Bell had the perfect rebound for honoring their milestone day. 

"Well, it's that time of year again," she wrote in an Oct. 19 Instagram post. "The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?'"

She concluded, "I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will."

The two unforgettably tied the knot at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office—a reported spontaneous decision—after going to get a marriage license. 

Meanwhile, it's not uncommon for the couple to forget their actual anniversary date. In 2019, Bell even mistakenly said they were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary when it was actually their sixth. 

Kristen Bell's Best Looks

"We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant."

"To get to wake up next to someone," she continued, "who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us."

YouTube

The wife and husband, who share two daughters together, have proven their dedication to hard work over the years, most recently after Shepard's relapse following 16 years of sobriety. 

"I will continue to stand by him," she told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview, "because he's very, very worth it."

In honor of their anniversary, take a stroll down memory lane with the pair and revisit their romance with E!'s gallery below!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Who Is This?

"Who is this sparkly creature?'" Dax recalled thinking when he met Kristen at a friend's birthday dinner in 2007. After running into each other again two weeks later at a hockey game they decided to accept fate and start dating.  

Instagram
Opposites Attract

The old saying rings true for this couple, who both had doubts to go along with the butterflies early on. Dax said his playboy past didn't go unnoticed by "good girl" Kristen, who told Good Housekeeping, "We're the Paula Abdul video 'Opposites Attract' personified."

Touchstone Pictures
The Engagement

The two got engaged in late 2009 while co-starring in When In Rome together. They weren't immune to the romance of the Italian city and just like in their movie, the couple fell under a real life love spell. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Snuggling Sweethearts

In an interview about her relationship with Dax in 2010, Kristen shared,"A snuggle party can fix anything—it's true." 

YouTube
The Wedding

The couple got married in a simple ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2013 after announcing their plans to wed on Twitter earlier in the year. Their choice to forego an extravagant wedding made their love story even more romantic to fans. 

Isabella/INFphoto.com
The Honeymoon Period

Dax told Ellen DeGeneres that in lieu of a wedding ring he tattooed a bell on his ring finger. Get it?!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Next Comes the Baby Carriage

Bell gave birth to their first child, a girl they named Lincoln, in March 2013. Fiercely protective of her daughter's privacy, Kristen quipped, "I would really like to see the aftermath of the first person who tries to take a picture of Lincoln."

Parents of Two

In December 2014 the couple had their second daughter, Delta, and later that year both parents were shown enjoying the exhausting life of parenting toddlers in an adorable series of commercials for Samsung appliances. 

The Plot Twist

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in May 2015 Kristen shared that she and her hubby attend couples counseling when they need to work through an issue saying, "Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about." 

Instagram
Instagram Official

Kristen Bell finally joined Instagram in 2016 and inaugurated her account with a closeup of her and her husband sharing a kiss. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Happily Ever After

The two looked just as in love as ever at the premiere of Dax's new movie Chips in March 2017.

Instagram
Happy Fourth!

They two celebrated the 2017 Fourth of July holiday in style.

Instagram
Keepin' It Real

The pair continues to prove that they're just like any other couple. They openly share that they go to marriage counseling and sometimes fight. However what remains constant is their respect for each other. Kristen shared her marriage advice on Instagram writing, "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do. Rejoice in what makes the other person happy and allow them their individual interests."

Instagram
Strong Women

Dax is surrounded by strong women, some of whom being his wife and two daughters. For International Women's Day, he shared a series of photos of the inspiring women in his life. Alongside the post he wrote, "I married a powerful, nurturing woman at 38. Nearly everything good about me was instilled by a woman. I have been absolutely spoiled in this department. And it's just getting started. I now get to watch my two most lovable dingleberries grow into women themselves."

Instagram
PDA Forever

Ever since they began dating, Dax and Kristen have never been shy about their public displays of affection. From the red carpet to Instagram, the duo never shies away from a cute smooch. In a Valentine's Day post for her husband, Kristen shared her love for the man "who is as interested in PDA as I am."

Instagram
Humor Is Key

A couple that isn't afraid to be silly together is a couple that stays together. The pair often shares hilarious shots on social media including when they dressed up for a Peaky Blinders themed birthday party. Of course, they killed it.

