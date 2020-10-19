Your Monday Cheat Sheet

See Ashley Graham Strip Down In a Scandalous Bathroom Selfie

Ashley Graham left little to the imagination in a new, sexy bathroom selfie. Keep scrolling to see her post-pregnancy body.

Ashley Graham is rocking her birthday suit for the ‘gram! 

The plus-size model took to her Instagram on Oct. 18 to share her bare body in a scandalous bathroom selfie. 

The short and simple "nakie big girl [waving hand sign emoji]" caption says it all. The post gained over 1.3 million likes and thousands of comments from fans applauding the A New Model author for embracing her body. 

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old gave birth to her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, with husband Justin Ervin, who she's been married to for 10 years. 

"At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote on her Instagram story on Jan. 18. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

In November 2019, Ashley revealed that she was having a baby boy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"A boy," she shouted in excitement. "I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!" 

In February, the new mom took to Instagram to share intimate and relatable details about the more unspoken aftermath of pregnancy

"Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too," Ashley wrote in the lengthy caption. "After all these years in fashion I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies!"

She concluded the caption with, "It's unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through."

No wonder Ashley is ready to show off her curves

