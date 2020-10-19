See Hocus Pocus' Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Reunite in Full Costume

The Sanderson sisters were caught in a dress rehearsal.

On Oct. 19, Bette Midler posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram in preparation for her virtual event "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover." The actress and her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—who portrayed deceased witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively—are seen in full witch attire for an epic blast from the past moment.

"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!," read the caption. "‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP."

This year, due to the pandemic, the online "takeover" is replacing Bette's annual star-studded "Hulaween" costume gala, organized by her non-profit organization New York Restoration Project (NYRP). All proceeds from the event, and its accompanying Sanderson Sisters Charm School, will go towards funding the organization's "critical work in the environmental and social justice space," per the event's official press release.