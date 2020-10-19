See Hocus Pocus' Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Reunite in Full Costume

The Sanderson sisters were caught in a dress rehearsal.
On Oct. 19, Bette Midler posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram in preparation for her virtual event "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover." The actress and her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—who portrayed deceased witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively—are seen in full witch attire for an epic blast from the past moment.
"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!," read the caption. "‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP."
This year, due to the pandemic, the online "takeover" is replacing Bette's annual star-studded "Hulaween" costume gala, organized by her non-profit organization New York Restoration Project (NYRP). All proceeds from the event, and its accompanying Sanderson Sisters Charm School, will go towards funding the organization's "critical work in the environmental and social justice space," per the event's official press release.
According to the NYRP website, the program plants trees, renovates gardens and parks and creates "healthier environments for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods."
The "Hulaween Takeover" is for all ages so every generation can feel the Halloween magic. For fans looking for a refresher on the movie, Hocus Pocus is now streaming on Disney+.
Also in attendance for the event will be Glenn Close reprising her role as Cruella De Vil from the 1996 live-action adaptation of Disney's 101 Dalmatians.