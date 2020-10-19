Captain Sandy & Hannah Ferrier Are Already Fighting in This Below Deck Med Reunion Sneak Peek

Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier are going head-to-head, but not on the topic you'd expect.

In this exclusive sneak peek from part one of the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion, Andy Cohen asks the former Chief Stewardess if Chef Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran was in over his head before being fired.

"I just feel like we kind of should've…at least tried to lift him up and give him support," Hannah notes in the exclusive clip below. "I don't really feel like that was there…"

However, before Hannah can finish her sentence, Captain Sandy interjects with her own thoughts on the situation.

"I did that every day, Kiko," The Wellington's captain snaps. "Did I not? Did I not come support you in the beginning? Did I not stand shoulder to shoulder with you and wash dishes?"

Without letting Chef Kiko answer, Captain Sandy claims that "Hannah wasn't there."

In response to this, Hannah asks, "How was I not there?"