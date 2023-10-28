Run Amok With These 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Thirty years later, it's still just a bunch of Hocus Pocus on Halloween.

It's hard to believe the iconic Disney movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the three witchy, witty and wicked Sanderson sisters who return from the dead thanks to a virgin lighting the Black Flame candle came out in 1993. In the decades since its release, Hocus Pocus—directed by High School Musical's Kenny Ortega—has become a staple each and every October. (Just look at Freeform's 31 Days of Halloween programming block to see the spell its cast on their channel.)

And last year, fans were finally treated to the long-awaited sequel, which reunited the OG Sanderson trio and introduced a new generation of witches to Disney+ viewers.

In honor of Hocus Pocus' 30th Halloween, we're running amok, amok, amok by spilling all of the behind-the-scenes treats we learned about the making of Hocus Pocus straight from Ortega and some of the film's stars, including Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Doug Jones.

Don't worry, cat definitely doesn't have our tongue when it comes to spilling these secrets.