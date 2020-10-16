Untangling John Mayer's Surprising Dating History

Jennifer Aniston

Mayer dated the Friends star between 2008 and 2009, more or less off and on from one year's Oscars party to another. But following their initial split that first summer, he informed the world of what happened by ranting to a few paparazzi outside his New York gym, letting it be known that he was "a man who ended a relationship."

Aniston laughed off her immature ex's antics, telling Vogue, "He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human. But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man. And it doesn't take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is."

They reconciled, but all was done by March 2009.

"I'll always be sorry that it didn't last," Mayer told Playboy in that interview the following year. "In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can't change the fact that I need to be 32."

And it did take away, at least a little, from how wonderful a guy she claimed he was.

"I've never really gotten over it," he admitted to Rolling Stone in 2012. "It was one of the worst times of my life."

He was referring to the bizarre way he went about their 2008 breakup, but he also said he still thought fondly and frequently of Aniston, calling her "f--king fantastic."