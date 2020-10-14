Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok to Recreate Viral “Cranberry Dreams” Moment With Roller Skates

Move over, Charli D'Amelio. Stevie Nicks has joined TikTok.
Let's just say she couldn't resist a party thrown in her honor. After all, Stevie's 1977 rock song with Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams," is having a huge moment on the dance video app.
Idaho potato worker Nathan Apodaca, known by his username 420doggface208, boosted her mellow hit back into the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 when his lip sync video of the song went viral on TikTok.
In the clip, which now has 8.5 million likes, Nathan drinks Ocean Spray cranberry juice from the bottle as he skate boards near some grassy fields. The Sept. 25 video inspired thousands of copycats who are embracing the juicy challenge.
Stevie shared her version on TikTok on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Her very first post shows the two-time Grammy winner lacing up her roller skates while she sits at her piano.
In an homage to Nathan, a plastic jug of Ocean Spray is on the hard wood floor next to her, along with her record player. Stevie turns to face the camera as she sings her own lyrics, "Who am I to keep you down?"
She captioned it, "Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!"
Fans were blown away. "She's here to save 2020," one wrote. Another said, "ICON" The account for TikTok itself wrote, "the Queen has arrived!" and we couldn't agree more.
The 72-year-old singer joined the app following Mick Fleetwood, who also posted his take on the #CranberryDreams video, which earned him 2 million likes. "@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different," Mick wrote on Oct. 4.
He even told Nathan in a comment, "Maybe when all this Covid business is over we could create one together." Um, yes.
"It was spontaneous. It was heartfelt. It was fun, and God knows we need some of that right now," Mick told NPR.
Nathan later explained that the moment began after his truck broke down in Idaho Falls. "I grab my juice, grab my longboard, started heading to work," he said. "I almost didn't post it, but I was like, 'Let's post it and see what it does within an hour.'"
Now if only we could entice Stevie's protégé, Harry Styles, to join TikTok and show us his moves.
The pair of singers have a special bond, and Stevie has previously called the One Direction band member "Mick's and my love child." Honestly, we need Harry to take on the "Cranberry Dreams" challenge next.