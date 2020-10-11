Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Adorable New Family Member

Jennifer Aniston just shared a video of her new puppy, and he's too cute.

Jennifer Aniston has a new man in her life, and boy, is he cute! 

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the Morning Show star posted a video of her new dog to Instagram. In the post, the Labrador retriever pup is totally asleep, but somehow still chewing on his rawhide. 

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?" Jennifer inquires. "I think you have." 

The actress made it clear that this sleepy boy is in her house to stay. 

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," Jennifer wrote in the caption of the video. "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

It's no surprise that Jennifer took home another dog. The TV star is huge animal lover, and last year, said goodbye to her German Shepherd Dolly

Shortly after Dolly passed, Jennifer wore a necklace with her beloved dog's picture in it. She even reunited with ex Justin Theroux so they could say goodbye to Dolly together.

Instagram

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle...our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield," Justin wrote on Instagram in July of 2019 alongside images of the pair's pup. "She was surrounded by her entire family."

 

Lord Chesterfield now joins a brood of fur babies that include a terrier mix named Clyde and a pitbull mix named Sophie. Let's hope they're giving their new brother a tag wagging welcome. 

