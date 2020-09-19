Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is setting the record straight.

The "WAP" rapper didn't hold back or leave anything off the table when candidly discussing her divorce from Offset during an Instagram Live on Friday, Sept. 18.

"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," Cardi told her millions of followers, per People. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

While the 27-year-old star admitted she and the Migos group member have had trouble in paradise before, she explained things are different this time around.

"This time, I wasn't crying," she began, "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating..."

"I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie," she added. "That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."