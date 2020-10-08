The West Wing Cast Reunites in New Trailer for Scripted HBO Max Special

There are some TV show themes that just hit a little different—especially in 2020—and that's absolutely the case with The West Wing.

HBO Max released a new trailer for the scripted reunion special featuring that sweeping score by composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, and it was as if someone switched on a lullaby to woo us into a pleasant nap with dreams of the best fictional president TV ever had.

Nearly the entire original cast of The West Wing returned for a staging of the season three episode "Hartsfield's Landing," which followed the Bartlet administration while they waited for the first primary results and dealt with an international defense crisis at the same time. The special, which is technically called "A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote," is in support of Michelle Obama's nonpartisan organization and will even feature an appearance by the former First Lady.