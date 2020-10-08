Why Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slept in Separate Rooms After Coronavirus Scare

Patrick Mahomes is putting the safety of his fiancée Brittany Matthews first.

Sports fans expressed concern for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback after he shared a postgame hug with New England Patriots player Stephon Gilmore, who, two days later, tested positive for coronavirus.

During a press conference, Mahomes said he's been doing his best to practice social distancing but acknowledged he had a "little lapse" at the end of the game. He noted he was only trying to "show respect to a great football player" and expressed his hope that Gilmore gets better soon.

"I mean, it's a different time," the 25-year-old told reporters. "I mean, I think that's the biggest thing, and we knew that coming into this season. If you thought you were going to go through the entire season and no one was going to test positive, then you had a little bit of false hope. So, you just trust that the protocols in place are the right protocols."