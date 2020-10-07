Tyler PerryPerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Orlando Bloom Reveals Who Baby Girl Daisy Dove Looks Like

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando Bloom opened up about welcoming baby girl Daisy Dove with Katy Perry. Scroll on to find out who the newborn resembles.

By Jess Cohen Oct 07, 2020 11:58 AMTags
BabiesOrlando BloomKaty PerryCelebritiesThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Related: Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom has found his "mini-me" in daughter Daisy Dove.

It's been just over a month since the Pirates of the Caribbean alum welcomed a baby girl with fiancée Katy Perry. As fans may know, the superstar couple announced their baby girl's arrival in late August. So, now that some time has passed, does baby Daisy look more like mom or dad? In a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Orlando said that Daisy resembles both him and Katy, as well as his mom Sonia.

"That is a cute baby," host Ellen DeGeneres said. "Katy sent me a picture and it really looks exactly...well the eyes look like her, don't you think?"

Orlando, 43, agreed that the newborn's eyes looked like Katy's. "But it was funny because when she first came out I was like, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me'" he recalled. "And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect."

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

"But then she sort of look like my mom," the Lord of the Rings added. "So then I got a little confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom...who's she gonna look like next?"

Ellen joked, "Maybe me."

Orlando, who also shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, told Ellen that baby Daisy is sleeping through the night. "She's sleeping from like nine until six," he said. "It's unbelievable, nine until seven...which is a blessing."

When announcing baby Daisy's arrival in August, Katy and Bloom also shared that they set up a UNICEF donation page in their daughter's honor for those in need.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," Katy and Orlando, both UNICEF ambassadors, said in a statement. "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

"By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child," they concluded. "We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

