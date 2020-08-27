Watch Katy Perry Dodge Questions About Naming Her Baby Daisy Weeks Before the Birth

Related : Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is officially a mom!

The singer recently welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom. The proud parents announced the happy news with UNICEF on Wednesday, Aug. 26, noting they are "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival" of their daughter. They also set up a donations page to support the organization in celebration of their little one.

So, what did the 35-year-old artist and the 43-year-old actor decide to call their bundle of joy? Daisy Dove Bloom! And if the name sounds familiar, it might be because fans heard it tossed around a few times throughout Perry's pregnancy.

Earlier this month, for instance, Perry spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Canada's Cheryl Hickey and The Morning Show's Carolyn MacKenzie and was asked point-blank if she planned on naming her daughter Daisy after her single "Daisies" or Harley after her song "Harleys in Hawaii." However, Perry focused mostly on the latter suggestion in her answer.

"Well, these are really great contributions," the 13-time Grammy nominee replied. "I've never thought of Harley ever. Harley is a great name. Harley Bloom? Hold on, excuse me, I'm writing it down."

She then acknowledged the couple "had a little list" of names and noted she was adding Harley to her "forever list."