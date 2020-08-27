Watch Katy Perry Dodge Questions About Naming Her Baby Daisy Weeks Before the Birth

Katy Perry is officially a mom!
The singer recently welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom. The proud parents announced the happy news with UNICEF on Wednesday, Aug. 26, noting they are "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival" of their daughter. They also set up a donations page to support the organization in celebration of their little one.
So, what did the 35-year-old artist and the 43-year-old actor decide to call their bundle of joy? Daisy Dove Bloom! And if the name sounds familiar, it might be because fans heard it tossed around a few times throughout Perry's pregnancy.
Earlier this month, for instance, Perry spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Canada's Cheryl Hickey and The Morning Show's Carolyn MacKenzie and was asked point-blank if she planned on naming her daughter Daisy after her single "Daisies" or Harley after her song "Harleys in Hawaii." However, Perry focused mostly on the latter suggestion in her answer.
"Well, these are really great contributions," the 13-time Grammy nominee replied. "I've never thought of Harley ever. Harley is a great name. Harley Bloom? Hold on, excuse me, I'm writing it down."
She then acknowledged the couple "had a little list" of names and noted she was adding Harley to her "forever list."
This wasn't the only time the idea came up. Amanda Holden also said she liked the name Daisy Bloom or Daisy Perry-Bloom during a July interview with Heart Breakfast.
"Well, Perry is my mother's maiden name so it's kind of a bit removed already," she said, again, not commenting on Daisy. "You know when you meet someone … and you go into fantasy and you try on the last name. Girl, you know you do. I mean, I'm really grateful for this last name. So, I'll take it."
In addition, Perry told the hosts she didn't know the child's sex yet. However, Perry had actually revealed in April that she was expecting a girl.
To be fair, it's unclear when exactly Perry and Bloom finalized the name. She had also suggested on a June episode of Karson & Kennedy that she and her fiancé were going to make the big decision upon meeting their daughter.
"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," Perry said, later adding, "'ll look at her and I'll go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her. You are that.'"
Watch the videos to see her answer the naming questions like a pro.