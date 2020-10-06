Mindy Kaling Shares an Update on Legally Blonde 3 With Reese Witherspoon

Better start practicing the bend and snap.
Mindy Kaling just gave fans a much-needed update on Legally Blonde 3 while speaking on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Office alum was recruited to write the sequel by none other than Elle Woods herself—that would be star Reese Witherspoon.
"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic. But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'" Kaling said. "And it's been really funny to write. And I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part."
No objections here, your honor!
Witherspoon first confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was happening in 2018. And Kaling explained how it all went down.
"I'd been working with her on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while. And I have always quoted the movies to her. I was that annoying friend that would be like, ‘Bend and snap' to her," she said. "And [Reese] asked me, ‘You know, I'd really love to revisit this character.'"
Kaling and Witherspoon both starred in A Wrinkle in Time in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey and in The Morning Show in 2019.
Now it seems they might be drawing from their own experiences as 41 and 44-year-olds, respectively, for imagining what the pink-obsessed Elle Woods is up to in her middle age.
And Witherspoon is just as eager to reprise her role as we are to watch it. She tweeted in May, "I'm SOOO excited" about Kaling and Goor coming on board. She added, "This is #ElleWoodsApproved!"
On GMA, Kaling talked about another co-star as well, The Office's B.J. Novak, who is the Godfather to her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine. She acknowledged that having Godparents is a Christian tradition, yet she identifies as Hindu and Novak is Jewish.
"It makes no sense really," she said. "Godparents are a great tradition, and so I was like, 'I'm not missing out on this.'"
"We're just redefining what it means and right now it just means he's in our pandemic pod, so he comes over all the time," the Never Have I Ever executive producer continued. "He's great with kids. And so it's been really nice to have his energy in the house."
Kaling added that she's been impressed with how well Katherine is taking quarantine. "It's been incredibly touching how resilient she's been," Kaling said. "She's only 2; she was supposed to start preschool. ... I have to sit her in front of the computer, which I'm trying to limit screens with her."
In addition to working on the Legally Blonde script, the single mom is releasing a collection of essays called Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes). Read about the biggest revelations here.