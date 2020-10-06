October 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks from Jenna Bush Hager, Reese Witherspoon & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is here and you know what that means: cozying up by the fireplace with a good book. Some of your favorite celebs have fireside reading recommendations for you, from Reese Witherspoon to Jenna Bush Hager.
Below, hear all about their October book club picks and buy a copy to for yourself! Plus, some of these reads are super spooky—just in time for Halloween!
His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
"Reading takes us all over the world, and this month we are traveling to modern-day Ghana with our October book pick, His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie," Reese Witherspoon said on Instagram. "Married at a young age to a man who is very mysterious, the main character Afi struggles to find her independence despite her family's wishes. This book centers around young marriage, social pressure, and breaking all the rules."
Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
"Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam tells the story of a married couple and their two teenage children, as the family heads out from Brooklyn to a peaceful family vacation... looking to leave their busy lives behind," Jenna Bush Hager says of her spooky October book club pick on Instagram. "All goes well until some unexpected visitors arrive at their door in the middle of the night. Mysterious things begin to happen, making the family question everything they think they know. My only advice—read it with the lights on!"
Firebird by Misty Copeland
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck picks two reads each month for his book club: one for rookies and one for veterans. His rookie pick for October is Firebird by Misty Copeland. This inspiring picture book is meant for aspiring ballerinas.
Beloved by Toni Morrison
Luck's veteran pick is Beloved by Toni Morrison, the story of an ex-slave. It explores slavery and its aftermath in rural Ohio.
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
The Belletrist October book club pick is We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry. Emma Roberts and film producer Karah Preiss picked this read about Danvers, Massachusetts (where accusations began that led to the witch trials in 1692) for their book club. It follows a 1989 high school field hockey team who uses dark powers to win the state finals. It's perfectly witchy for Halloween.
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Good Morning America's book club pick this month is The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This novel is about a woman who finds herself in a library, every book in which allows her the chance to try another life. If she could erase mistakes she's made, would her life be better? You can read an excerpt here!
