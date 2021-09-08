NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Alicia Vikander Confirms She and Michael Fassbender Welcomed Their First Baby

Nearly four years after tying the knot, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have embarked on their next great adventure: parenthood.

Sep 08, 2021
BabiesPregnanciesCouplesMichael FassbenderCelebritiesAlicia Vikander
Watch: "Tomb Raider" Star Alicia Vikander Gets Raided By E!

It's a role she's played on-screen before, but now Alicia Vikander is a mom IRL.

Yes, you read that right. The Tomb Raider actress and husband Michael Fassbender have welcomed their first child together.

Although the couple never publicly addressed Alicia's pregnancy, they were photographed holding a baby during a trip to Ibiza, Spain in August. During a recent interview with People, Alicia confirmed the baby news while discussing her new movie, Blue Bayou. "I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general," the Oscar winner said of motherhood. "That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

Alicia, 32, and Michael, 43, met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. After a top-secret engagement, the private stars exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017. 

The inseparable pair were seemingly brought even closer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alicia and Michael, who typically reside in Lisbon, sought refuge at their holiday home in rural France. 

photos
Alicia Vikander's Best Looks

It's there that the actress was spotted enjoying the first few months of her pregnancy, a lifelong dream of hers. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"I don't even have children, and it's the wonder of my world," Alicia told Elle in 2017. "I've always wanted kids. I've never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. And it's both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life—and suddenly from one day to another, it's a reality; it's a new chapter of your life."

To celebrate Alicia and Michael's baby news, revisit the couple's love story in the gallery below!

Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Romance Rumors

Back in November 2014, a source told E! News exclusively that the lovebirds were "casually dating." Around that time, the actors were spotted catching some waves together at Bondi Beach in Sydney. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Love at First Casting

Alicia and Michael met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, a psychological drama that finally received its September 2016 release date two years after filming wrapped. 

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Arm in Arm

Notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their relationship, the duo proved they were still going strong when they attended the 2015 Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station in Monte Carlo together. 

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Follow Me

Jet-setters! Fans of the longtime couple couldn't help but gush over Michael and Alicia's relationship taking a seemingly serious turn.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock
London Calling

The Tomb Raider star kicked off the 2016 awards season by stepping out for dinner with her leading man ahead of the BAFTAs in London. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sealed With a Kiss

PDA isn't usually this Hollywood couple's style, but Vikander couldn't help but steal a smooch as she accepted the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in The Danish Girl

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Summer of Love

These two couldn't keep their eyes of each other while spotted at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
On-Screen Romance

In The Light Between Oceans, the real-life couple play childless spouses who raise a baby they've rescue from a rowboat as their own. Naturally, complications ensue. 

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Look of Love

While promoting their latest film, the stars stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in September 2016 looking every inch joyously in love.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hello, Darlings

Alicia and Michael were all smiles as they walked the 2016 Venice Film Festival red carpet together with their arms around each other.

