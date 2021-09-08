Alicia Vikander Confirms She and Michael Fassbender Welcomed Their First Baby

Watch : "Tomb Raider" Star Alicia Vikander Gets Raided By E!

It's a role she's played on-screen before, but now Alicia Vikander is a mom IRL.

Yes, you read that right. The Tomb Raider actress and husband Michael Fassbender have welcomed their first child together.

Although the couple never publicly addressed Alicia's pregnancy, they were photographed holding a baby during a trip to Ibiza, Spain in August. During a recent interview with People, Alicia confirmed the baby news while discussing her new movie, Blue Bayou. "I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general," the Oscar winner said of motherhood. "That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

Alicia, 32, and Michael, 43, met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. After a top-secret engagement, the private stars exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017.

The inseparable pair were seemingly brought even closer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alicia and Michael, who typically reside in Lisbon, sought refuge at their holiday home in rural France.