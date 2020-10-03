Vote Now

Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani with a Sweet Birthday Tribute

Blake Shelton sent his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani a social media shout out on her special day.

When your partner is a famous songwriter, it comes with some perks—like, say, serenades on the guitar. Country singer Blake Shelton just promised longtime girlfriend and birthday girl Gwen Stefani many more songs in her honor. 

Blake, who began dating Gwen in 2015 after growing close with the No Doubt star during their time judging The Voice, took to Instagram to celebrate Gwen's 51st birthday. 

"It's a special day for a special lady in my life," Blake wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Gwen singing in a cornfield. "Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could..."

A song for every single day would be a challenge, even for the longtime musicians. Still, the couple has a great track record when it comes to writing music about one another. In an Instagram story on Gwen's page, Blake shared that the pair's song "Happy Anywhere" hit number eight on the country music charts. 

It's not the first tune these two performed together: The duo also have "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and their recent hit "Nobody But You."

"Happy Anywhere," however, is definitely a track for quarantine time.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances this year…man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Blake shared in a press release. "We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer—and this entire year."

While a new song for every day may be too ambitious a goal, perhaps Blake can remix "Happy Birthday" for his gal.

