BLACKPINK Dishes on Their First Studio Album, Working With Selena Gomez & More!

So much to come!
BLACKPINK's debut album is finally here, and Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo stopped by Friday, Oct. 2's Daily Pop to dish on the release and what else they have in store for the future, from skydiving to a Netflix documentary.
"We waited a long time for our album to come out so we're very excited," Rosé told E! co-host Carissa Culiner.
The Album is an eight-song collection, and chances are, you've already heard at least one track courtesy of the K-pop girl group, whether it's "How You Like That" or "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez.
All of BLACKPINK's interactions with Selena have been over FaceTime and text because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they were still able to connect on a deeper level, according to the group.
"She was such a sweet and humble person to work with, and, you know, she was so supportive of us from the first day we got on a call," Jennie said. "And on top of that, she nailed the videos even though we weren't together."
Rosé explained that the virtual collaboration was "new" for them—"to meet someone for the first time through a screen"—but luckily, Selena was "really, really down to earth and so authentic that when we were talking to her it just clicked straight away."
"We can't wait to see her one day and hang out," Jennie added.
Until that happens, the group will continue to promote The Album, and on Oct. 14, their highly-anticipated documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will premiere on Netflix.
According to Jennie, the film will allow their fans to see their "unfiltered, vulnerable selves."
"It's boring to always show them the polished versions of ourselves," Rosé noted. "We do know they're dying to know what goes on behind the scenes."
What else does BLACKPINK have to look forward to?
"Skydiving!" the 2020 People's Choice Awards-nominated group excitedly announced.
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip. Vote for BLACKPINK on the PCAs voting site now and see if they win Group of 2020 when the show airs Sunday, Nov. 15 on E!