All The K-Pop Groups Nominated For The 2020 Spotify Awards

K-pop has had a major year and the world just can't get enough!

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced the nominees for its first-ever Spotify Awards in 2020, and you can bet your favourite K-pop groups made the cut.

The awards will be held in Mexico City on 5 March 2020, in partnership with Turner Latin America. According to the company's press release, Mexico was chosen because "has the most listeners on Spotify globally, ahead of even New York City, London, and Paris."

And if you want to vote for your favourite K-pop acts, it's simple: All you have to do is keep streaming your favourite songs on the platform. The awards will be awarded based on user-generated data — meaning that Spotify users' streaming habits will play a big part in the nomination process.