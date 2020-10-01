Vote Now

Nicki Minaj Is a Mom! Relive Her Journey to Parenthood With Kenneth Petty

Nearly one year after getting married at the courthouse, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty become parents. Look back on their relationship in a romance rewind.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 01, 2020 8:42 PMTags
Nicki MinajCouplesCelebrities
The Barbz have a big reason to celebrate!

In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed that Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in Los Angeles.

While the new parents aren't revealing the sex or name of their baby just yet, it's a huge milestone for a couple that has continued to captivate pop culture fans.  After months of romance rumors, Nicki made her relationship with Kenneth Instagram official in December 2018. 

And although the rapper may be known for her massive hits and unforgettable fashion, Nicki chose a simple wedding at the Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2019. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the bride wrote on Instagram when confirming her new relationship status.

In recent months, Nicki has tried to keep a low-profile as she prepared to become a mother. But through her journey, the hit maker always expressed her gratitude for the fans and the life around her.

photos
Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," she previously described on Queen Radio. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Celebrate the "Moment 4 Life" rapper by looking back on her romance journey with Kenneth below.

Instagram
Instagram Official

The Grammy nominee confirmed her romance with Kenny in Dec. 2018, posting a photo of the duo together on Instagram. Nicki captioned the post with Adele lyrics, writing, "Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it's no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time."

Instagram
No Caption Necessary

Nicki made her relationship status clear with this photo, posting the picture to Instagram in December without a caption.

Instagram
Something to Talk About

"Oh they wanna talk?" Nicki captioned this post. "Let's give'm smthn to talk about."

Instagram
Mirror Selfie

The rapper also included this photo in her something to talk about post.

Instagram
Onika + Kenny

The couple took a trip to the beach where they wrote their names in the sand. "Ken -N- Barbie," she captioned the beach pictures.

Instagram
Barbie Goin Bad

"Tryna lay low, don't tempt me sleeze," Nicki wrote alongside this selfie of the couple, quoting her "Barbie Goin Bad" lyrics.

Instagram
MEGATRON

In June, Nicki dropped her "MEGATRON" music video, featuring Kenny. "I'm Barbie, this is Ken #Megatron video out now," she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Marriage Rumors

Nicki, who has referred to Kenny as her "husband," continued to fuel marriage rumors. She even confirmed the couple obtained a marriage license. The artist would later confirm the couple's marriage in Oct. 2019.

Instagram
Going Glam

The "Super Bass" star rocked a red ensemble and enjoyed a date night with her main man in July 2019.

Instagram
"Ken and Barbie"

The star posted a picture of the duo and included the hashtag #KenAndBarbie in August.

Instagram
Having Fun in the Sun

The two pose for a pic in September.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI
Supporting Each Other

The two attended FENDI Prints On in Beverly Hills to celebrate the artist's collaboration with the brand.

David LaChapelle
Baby News

Minaj announced on Instagram on July 20 that she's expecting her first child. Along with a series of photos of the star cradling her baby bump, the superstar rapper told fans that she's "#Preggers."

Instagram
She's a Mom!

Welcome to parenthood! E! News confirmed that Minaj welcomed her first child into the world on Sept. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. 

