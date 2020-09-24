Kathryn Dennis Is Confronted Over White Privilege in Explosive Southern Charm Season 7 Trailer

A Southern s--tshow.
Southern Charm is back for a seventh season, but returning cast members Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose are dealing with a lot more than the typical drama this time around—namely, the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide reckoning with racial injustice and police brutality.
By the looks of the below trailer, newcomers Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle will also shake things up for the southerners.
Fans were introduced to local hairstylist Madison when she began dating Austen last season, and while she certainly finds herself dealing with her fair share of drama in the coming episodes, it's Leva who makes it clear she's not one to shy away from confrontation.
"Kathryn, you've spent your entire life living in a bubble of white privilege," Leva tells the longtime Southern Charm cast member.
In the clip, Leva also calls out Kathryn over her racially-charged messages that surfaced in May. (Kathryn has since apologized.)
"In my heart, I know I'm the furthest thing from racist," Kathryn responds, though the trailer makes it clear this isn't the last time she'll have to grapple with racism this season, as Danni Baird can be heard discussing a local statue of "proud enslaver" and Kathryn's ancestor, John C. Calhoun, as Charleston debates its removal.
Kathryn is also once again dealing with drama related to ex Thomas Ravenel—more specifically, as she tells Danni, "Thomas got a girl pregnant and she's having the baby,"—along with her sobriety.
"Oh my god, what is she doing?" Kathryn mockingly says of herself in a confessional after being shown taking a shot. "She's off the wagon!"
Shep, on the other hand, is apparently in therapy and equipped with a new-and-improved attitude. He even has a girlfriend, but between his love for the bachelor lifestyle and the pressures of quarantine and COVID-19—which he hints that someone in their circle might have "tested positive" for—there's no telling if the relationship will last.
The same could be said for Austen and Madison's, although theirs is much more tumultuous based on what we see in under a span of two minutes, from her flat-out denying the notion that she loves him to calling him a "beta bitch."
Craig certainly isn't a fan of the pair, and he even tells Austen—who he's stuck living with for the time being—that he's "in the most abusive relationship ever."
