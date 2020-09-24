Kentucky Native George Clooney Reacts to Breonna Taylor Decision With Powerful Message

Kentucky native George Clooney is speaking out about Breonna Taylor's case.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, former police detective Brett Hankinson was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Taylor in March. Hankinson was charged for firing shots that entered Taylor's neighboring apartment.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were not criminally charged. They were both, however, with Hankinson the night of March 13 when Taylor was fatally shot after authorities were granted a search warrant to enter her Louisville home in relation to a narcotics investigation. In the months following Taylor's death, the family's attorney, Lonita Baker, denied that she was involved in any drug activity.

During a Wednesday press conference following the announcement of the grand jury's decision, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Mattingly and Cosgrove were "justified in their use of force" in response to a shot fired by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Cameron issued a response to the ongoing outcry over the case.