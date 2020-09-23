Daily Pop Is Expanding to One Hour and Moving to a New Time: Get the Details

More Daily Pop to enjoy!

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, the E! daytime chat show will once again be back to one hour long and starting at 11 a.m. Like we said, there will be lots more Daily Pop to savor.

This news comes two weeks after co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester returned to the E! studio, which got a bit of a glow up.

"We're here," Carissa exclaimed in the video above. "New studio!"

Of course, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, precautions are being taken, including mask-wearing and social distancing. Still, the pandemic hasn't stopped Daily Pop from serving up some A+ interviews. Recent notable guests include Jessie James Decker, Laverne Cox, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne, Drew Barrymore and many more.

Yet, Carissa and Justin's co-host Morgan Stewart will continue to video call in as she's expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan McGraw. Back in August, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced her pregnancy news by sharing a heartwarming video, where she learned she was having a baby girl.