Gwen Stefani Proves Gavin Rossdale Is Literally Out of the Picture With Edited Photo of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has made it very clear: Gavin Rossdale is out of the picture.

As longtime fans of the "Hollaback Girl" singer well know, she was married to the British musician for nearly 13 years before filing for divorce and confirming the news in August 2015. At the time, the singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from Rossdale. The two now amicably co-parent their three sons.

Three months later, E! News confirmed she had begun dating her fellow The Voice judge, Blake Shelton. The rest, as they say, is history. The music stars have been going strong together for five years now and, as evidenced by Stefani's latest Instagram post, Rossdale is ancient history.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the star commemorated the 2020 ACM Awards by a posting a throwback photo of herself with Shelton. She captioned it, "#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx." Except, upon a closer look, it was not the original picture.