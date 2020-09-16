Drew Barrymore Admits to "Swearing Off Men" for the Last 5 Years

Drew Barrymore has zero interest in going on 50 first dates...or any first dates, for that matter.
In conversation with Jane Fonda on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie's Angels actress revealed she understands why the Oscar winner—a personal heroine of Drew's—has apparently "sworn off men." Drew, after all, is in the exact same boat.
Drew, who said she loves how Jane is now spending her time on friends, family, and philanthropy work, went on to share more details about her dating life. "I'm not closed for business," she explained, "but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open [up,] I just can't fit it in."
While Jane may be pressing pause on her love life, she joked that she's "all for" Drew squeezing in an "affair or two" into her busy schedule.
Lately, Drew has thrown herself into new projects, and not new relationships. In addition to hosting her new CBS daytime talk show, which premiered Sept. 14, Drew stars in the upcoming comedy film The Stand-In, opposite Lena Dunham and Ellie Kemper.
Drew—who previously dated stars like Justin Long, Tom Green, and David Arquette—has been married three times. In 2016, Drew filed for divorce from Will Kopelman, her husband of four years. The former couple shares two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.
"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," the pair shared in a joint statement. "Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."
Drew may be looking towards the future, but whether her schedule will ever be open enough for a Jane Fonda-approved affair remains to be seen.
