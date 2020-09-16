Reign Disick Looks Just Like Dad in Scott Disick's Latest Adorable Photo

Scott Disick's mini-me.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share another adorable photo of youngest son Reign Disick. However, in this latest upload, the five-year-old Disick child looks just like his famous father.
In the caption, the Flip It Like Disick star wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."
Throughout the quarantine, Scott has shared several sweet snaps of his three children with Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, back in August 2020, the E! personality declared on Instagram that Reign was the "cutest boy in the world."
According to an E! source, the 37-year-old father is "really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses."
Kourtney and Scott welcomed Reign into the world back in December 2014. While the reality TV stars may no longer be a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their kids: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.
In fact, in a recent trailer for season 19 of KUWTK (which returns tomorrow, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.), a potential fourth baby was teased for the former flames.
We guess we'll have to tune in to the premiere to find out if Reign will become a big brother.
For now, take a closer look at Scott's latest pic of Reign and the five-year-old's other cutest pics below!
What's your favorite Reign moment? Be sure to let us know.
Don't forget to binge past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it hits Peacock on Sept. 20.