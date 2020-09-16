Cardi BCassie & ColtonHispanic Heritage MonthNYFWPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Bachelorette's Kenny King Is Engaged to Girlfriend London Ferris

The Bachelorette contestant Kenny King proposed to his longtime girlfriend London Ferris. Click to see the details of their sweet engagement.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 16, 2020 5:29 PMTags
Another Bachelor Nation wedding will soon be upon us!

Kenny King, who quickly became a fan favorite on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, announced on Sunday, Sept. 13 that he proposed to his girlfriend Logan Ferris. Spoiler alert: She said yes! The reality TV star shared the special news with all of his followers on Instagram complete with pictures of the couples special moment.

"Perfect time, perfect place, perfect person," he captioned footage of the couple after the moment. "She said yes! (she would have had to swim if she didn't)."

As it turns out, he popped the question on a boat with a really funny rouse to trick his love into the perfect proposal. In the video, fans can see King and Ferris riding on the back of a boat when he then leans over and pretends to be sick.  Ferris is quick to try and comfort her man, but then he drops to one knee. A proposal fit for a king and his brand new queen.

Ferris also took to social media to share the exciting news with her followers and revealed that faking sick wasn't the only trick King used to try and pull the wool over his future wife's eyes.

"So, I thought it was going to be family picture day but @kennykingpb2 had other plans," she revealed with a picture of them showing off her brand new ring. "Of course I say 'Yes' to forever with you."

She also included more pics of the pair with their kids. King has a 13-year-old daughter Makenzi Layne who was his reason for leaving his time on the Bachelorette so he could spend more time with her. Ferris also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship. In the adorable pictures, all of them are wearing matching outfits and looking like the perfect family union.

