Bachelor Nation Fan-Favorite Kenny King Finally Finds Love

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 3:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kenny King

Instagram

Kenny King is putting his days as a bachelor behind him.

The Bachelorette alum is dating London Ferris, a hairstylist, makeup artist and Air Force veteran, who he met just before he left to join Bachelor in Paradise. According to The Blast, Kenny and London reconnected soon after the reality star left season five of Bachelor in Paradise to return home to his daughter. 

Kenny and London are both single parents and appear to have taken the large step of introducing their kids to each other. Over the holidays, Kenny, London and their kids spent Christmas together in matching ensembles. In a picture London shared to her Instagram, she wrote, "Merry Xmas #family #blended#1stchristmas." Kenny also shared a silly video of themselves dancing to Christmas music. 

Before that, Kenny and London celebrated Halloween with coordinated ensembles. King dressed as Michael C. Hall from Dexter, while Ferris played one of his unsuspecting victims. "#Dexter Season 6 episode 14. According to the code of Harry, she had to go. Her crime.... she killed the #bachelor," joked the pro-wrestler.

Photos

Bachelor Nation 2018 In Memoriam: All the Couples We Lost This Year

It appears London has fallen for Kenny's charming ways, much like Bachelor Nation did when he starred on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old went home early, but it was for a good reason. The single dad simply missed his then-10-year-old daughter too much to continue on the reality show. 

He later returned to the drama when he was brought back on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, but once again left early because he didn't want to miss his daughter's recital. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Andy Cohen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Using a Different Surrogate for Baby No. 4

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Is ''Dating'' Dancing With the Stars Partner Artem Chigvintsev: What We Know

Why 2019 Will Be Ariana Grande's Best Year Yet!

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Here's What's Really Going on Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Cassie, Sean Diddy Combs, 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Diddy Believes Cassie Cheated on Him With Personal Trainer He Paid For

J.Law & BF Cooke Maroney Reportedly Move In Together

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.