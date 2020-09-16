Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Detail Buddy Danielson's First Weeks at Home

Parenthood times two!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Buddy Danielson, a little over a month ago—however, as the couple discussed on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, they're still not used to the idea of having kids, plural!

"There's no way I'm responsible enough to be a dad," Bryan shared. "Except I am...Mentally, I just don't feel it."

That couldn't be further from the truth according to Brie, who praised his parenting skills while detailing the routine they've established with Buddy and their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Danielson.

"It's really funny because I see all these parents post about homeschooling and how awful it is," the Total Bellas star began. I'm like, I think my husband is the only man in the world who buys all this homeschooling stuff when our daughter's really not an age where she needs to be. He does it for fun!"