Katy Perry Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who ''Threatened'' Her Family

Katy Perry has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man she alleges "poses a credible threat" to her safety.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the pop star and new mom says she has "suffered significant and severe emotional and psychological distress" after a man allegedly trespassed on her property.

A judge signed off on the protective order, which requires William Terry to stay at least 100 yards away from Katy, Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and Orlando's 9-year-old son Flynn. The man is prohibited from contacting Katy, either directly or indirectly through social media, and must not harass or threaten the singer.

In the filing, Katy describes the man as a "complete stranger" who "trespassed on my property, is stalking me, and who threatened my family."

Katy states that on Aug. 3, 2020 the man attempted to enter her property by falsely claiming to her security team that he had been invited to her home. Then a month later, on Sept. 8, the man allegedly "jumped the fence" of Katy's Beverly Hills, Calif. home, where he was placed under citizen's arrest, the filing states.