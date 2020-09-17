Emmy First-Timers Club: Mamoudou Athie Doesn't Plan on Keeping His Trophy If He Wins

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

The path to Mamoudou Athie's Emmy nomination is a unique one.

Nominated in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, the actor is being recognized for his work in Oh No, Jerome, which aired as a recurring segment in the first season of FXX's hybrid live-action/animated anthology series Cake. And though the project unfurled on TV in the fall of 2019, Athie's performance as the titular Jerome—an overly sensitive young man caught in a comical and, at times, bizarre quest for love in the Big Apple—began much earlier.

The Yale School of Drama grad was approached by filmmakers Teddy Blanks and Alex Karpovsky just as his career was getting started, asking if he'd like to be involved in what was then just a one-off short film. "I was a little confused," Athie told Deadline in August, "because I don't think I had anything out, outside of the Get Down trailer, which I'm in like two seconds of."