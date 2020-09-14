Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary in Sweet Style

It's been more than 10,000 hours of marriage for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the world-famous pop star and his model wife officially celebrated two years of marriage. But, how does one of the most famous couples in Hollywood celebrate a milestone occasion amid a pandemic? With a picnic, of course.

Mrs. Bieber shared a snap of herself laying out on a blanket in the sun, a deli lunch spread surrounding her. "Picnic lady," Hailey captioned the photo.

However, it doesn't look like the anniversary celebrations ended there. Justin also took to social media to chronicle the day and shared footage and pictures of Hailey and himself inside a decked-out van on the way to a mystery location.