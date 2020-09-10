Jon Gosselin Denies Abusing Son Collin After Kate Gosselin Proclaims "Enough Is Enough"

Jon Gosselin is denying claims that he was abusive to his 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin.
According to People, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services recently notified Collin's mom Kate Gosselin of an open investigation into an alleged violent incident between Jon and the teenager that took place earlier this month.
According to a CYS report, which People had viewed, the allegations include "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching." The report does not name Jon as the alleged perpetrator but appears to be consistent with an accusation Collin recently made on Instagram.
"My dad is a liar," Collin reportedly wrote in a since-deleted post reviewed by People. "Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."
According to Jon's team, the father-of-eight is a "loving" dad who hasn't hurt Collin.
"Jon has never abused Collin," a rep for the reality star shared with E! News. "No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."
Kate, however, also spoke out and said she didn't want any of her eight children around their father.
"You do not punch and kick your children," Kate told People. "You do not kick a child. I don't want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children. There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period."
Kate added, "I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough."
E! News reached out to Kate's team and hasn't heard back. CYS would not comment on the matter.
At this time, it's unclear if Jon will face any legal repercussions. Berks County District Attorney John Adams told People, "There has been no charges or citations filed as a result of that incident. That's the only incident we are aware of at this point and there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident."
Kate reacted to the development by telling People it makes her "sick to my stomach."
"I do not want this buried, swept under the rug or minimized," Kate continued. "As a mother, I am not going to sit quietly and idly by while my child, any of my children, is assaulted by anyone, let alone their own father. I am spotlighting this, and I will keep shouting about it, in the hopes that the authorities and the courts will finally do the right thing. Do not return my child to an abuser's home. Jon needs to be charged with a crime. If this were your child, would you feel okay with having it swept under the rug?"
E! News reached out to local police and the Berks County District Attorney and hasn't heard back.
Fans first met Jon and Kate back in 2007 when they appeared on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8. They would later divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.
Back in February 2020, Jon opened up about their split and how two of his eight kids—Collin and twin sister Hannah Gosselin—recently came to live with him.
"I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no contact with him, so there's a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him," Jon shared during an interview on the First Class Fatherhood. "So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it's a long battle...I just didn't give up, I'm still not gonna give up."
He continued, "If they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it's up to them. We do have a guardian ad litem, so it's like having a third parent, if there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the guardian ad litem and she is a representative of the court and the judge, so she can make a better decision if there's a dispute between mom and dad."