Jon Gosselin is giving an update on his and Kate Gosselin's eight kids.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star has claimed that there's a "tumultuous" relationship between the kids that live with him and the kids that live with his ex. During an interview on the First Class Fatherhood, posted to YouTube on Feb. 2, Jon talked about his divorce from Kate and how kids Hannah and Collin, two of the sextuplets, came to live with him.

"I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle," Jon said. "I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her."

Jon explained that he's been through nine attorneys and that he's "probably spent" $1.3 million in court.