KardashiansThe Home EditWhitney Way ThoreBlake & RyanPhotosVideos

Loni Love Takes on TikTok in LOL-Worthy Celeb Game Face Preview

By Allison Crist Sep 10, 2020 4:30 PMTags
TVGamesKelly OsbourneFunnyShowsCelebritiesKevin HartCelebrity Game Face
THURSDAYS 10PM
Related: Loni Love's Boyfriend Fails at TikTok Dances

TikTok talents.

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are making their return to to Celebrity Game Face on tonight's all-new episode at 10 p.m., and the dancing duo is once again judging the hilarious "TikTalk" challenge!

As part of the game on the Kevin Hart-hosted E! series, one team member watches and verbally describes a TikTok dance, while the other has to carry out the moves using only their partner's directions. 

Get a sneak peek of the challenge by watching the above clip, in which Loni Love and her boyfriend James Welsh attempt to show their fellow paired contestants—Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll, and Kelly Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne—how it's done.

In the sneak peek, things start off well enough, with Loni instructing James to "fly like an eagle." When that doesn't work out, she suggests he embody a ballerina instead.

"Be graceful!" The Real host tells James. "Fly! Fly free, you're free!"

Watch
See Tracee Ellis Ross, Meghan Trainor & More Get Silly on "Celebrity Game Face"

James eventually gets Allison and tWitch's approval, but the next move proves to be more difficult.

"You gotta catch a breath 'cause you're old!" Loni yells at him, causing Kevin and her fellow contestants to laugh even harder.

"Move your elbows up like you sneaky!" Loni adds. "Be sneaky about it. BE SNEAKY ABOUT IT!"

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK

2

Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Her Sexiest Selfies Yet

3

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

Watch
Allison Holker & tWitch's Love Story

The timer then runs out, but everyone is quick to praise James for not backing down.

"You put in the work!" Allison says, followed by Kelly telling him "That was amazing."

But will it be enough to win Loni and James the coveted "Hart of a Champion" trophy—a gold statue resembling a baby Kevin Hart—and money for the charity of their choice? Tune in to tonight's Celebrity Game Face to find out!

Watch a brand new episode of Celebrity Game Face Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK

2

Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Her Sexiest Selfies Yet

3

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

4

Whitney Way Thore's Ex-Fiancé Welcomes Baby With Another Woman

5

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 5 With Alec Baldwin