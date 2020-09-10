Loni Love Takes on TikTok in LOL-Worthy Celeb Game Face Preview

TikTok talents.
Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are making their return to to Celebrity Game Face on tonight's all-new episode at 10 p.m., and the dancing duo is once again judging the hilarious "TikTalk" challenge!
As part of the game on the Kevin Hart-hosted E! series, one team member watches and verbally describes a TikTok dance, while the other has to carry out the moves using only their partner's directions.
Get a sneak peek of the challenge by watching the above clip, in which Loni Love and her boyfriend James Welsh attempt to show their fellow paired contestants—Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll, and Kelly Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne—how it's done.
In the sneak peek, things start off well enough, with Loni instructing James to "fly like an eagle." When that doesn't work out, she suggests he embody a ballerina instead.
"Be graceful!" The Real host tells James. "Fly! Fly free, you're free!"
James eventually gets Allison and tWitch's approval, but the next move proves to be more difficult.
"You gotta catch a breath 'cause you're old!" Loni yells at him, causing Kevin and her fellow contestants to laugh even harder.
"Move your elbows up like you sneaky!" Loni adds. "Be sneaky about it. BE SNEAKY ABOUT IT!"
The timer then runs out, but everyone is quick to praise James for not backing down.
"You put in the work!" Allison says, followed by Kelly telling him "That was amazing."
But will it be enough to win Loni and James the coveted "Hart of a Champion" trophy—a gold statue resembling a baby Kevin Hart—and money for the charity of their choice? Tune in to tonight's Celebrity Game Face to find out!