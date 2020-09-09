Drake Shares Rare Photo of Son Adonis to Celebrate His First Day of School

Drake is one proud papa.
The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to share a photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis getting ready for class.
"First Day Of School..." the four-time Grammy winner captioned the sweet snapshot. "The World Is Yours kid."
Adonis' mom, Sophie Brussaux, also posted a few back-to-school pics.
While the "Hotline Bling" star tends to shield his son from the limelight, he has shared a few other photos of the young one on social media. The last image he shared was on Father's Day, which showed the little man resting in his PJs.
"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake wrote on Instagram at the time.
The artist first confirmed he's a dad in 2018 when he released his fifth studio album Scorpion. While he continued to give a few glimpses into his life as a parent, he didn't share photos of his son's face until March 2020. Drake opened up about the decision to publish the post during a Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne interview in May.
"It was great to just, you know, share that with the world," Drake said at the time. "It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what, this is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."
To see celebrities' photos of their kids heading back to school, check out the gallery.