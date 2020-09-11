What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for September 12-13

Hey girl, whatcha' doing? Hey girl, where you going?

Well, if you're like us the answer is nowhere except our couch as we're ready to stream the weekend away after a four-day week that somehow felt like an 13-day slog, you know? Time, the cruelest mistress of all.

Fortunately for those of us who white-knuckled it through, there's a bounty of new series and returning favorites to keep us company this Saturday and Sunday, including a New Girl star's highly anticipated dark comedy and a so-weird-it's-charming musical from the director of High School Musical—rockin' ghosts included. (Hey, who says we have to let it go?)

Plus, Peacock is debuting two must-see documentary films, a beloved '90s sitcom is back for some much-needed girl time and we have the perfect new animated series for you to turn on, if you have a little one and just need five freakin' minutes to yourself.