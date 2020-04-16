We truly are all in this together.

Tonight, ABC is bringing us a Disney Family Singalong special, featuring Disney stars and famous Disney fans singing all the songs you already know and love from the Disney library, including a massive High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series party hosted by director Kenny Ortega. ABC just released 30 seconds of the performance of High School Musical's "We're All In This Together," and sure, it's the cast reuniting in separate video form as we all have to do right now, but it's still the cast reuniting! Vanessa Hudgens! Ashley Tisdale! Corbin Bleu! Lucas Grabeel! Monique Coleman! Ortega also told Deadline that Zac Efron will be making an appearance!

The singalong will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli'i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more, all from their homes (and occasionally featuring their family members).