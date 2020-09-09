Demi Lovato Drops $7 Million on New Home After Getting Engaged to Max Ehrich

First comes love, then comes an engagement, then comes a brand new home!

Demi Lovato just sweetened the deal on her best year yet after spending $7 million on a modern farmhouse-inspired pad in Los Angeles. According to Variety, the pop star officially holds the keys to a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in the Studio City area.

It's surely where Demi and Max Ehrich will spend their alone time after getting engaged in July. Following a whirlwind romance, the actor popped the question with a massive diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million.

Demi's latest purchase is certainly a full circle moment for the former Disney star. In June, the 28-year-old sold the Hollywood Hills home she suffered an overdose in two years prior. She now commemorates July 24 as her "miracle day," and reflected on how far she's come in a recent Instagram post.

"Only 2 years after that terrible day," Demi shared at the time, "I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life."