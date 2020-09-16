BREAKING

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Try Keeping Up With All the Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Week Looks Over the Years

By Allison Crist Sep 16, 2020 12:00 AMTags
A fashion-forward family.

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have practically become synonymous with fashion week.

Kim Kardashian is a permanent front row fixture; Kendall Jenner went from making a few catwalk cameos to regularly modeling runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris; Kourtney Kardashian is consistently lauded for her cutting-edge street style; and Kris Jenner manages to be everywhere at once, whether she's supporting her daughters or making the rounds at shows and after-parties.

Of course, there's no forgetting one of the most stylish Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars ever: North West, who's been attending fashion shows—including those hosted by her very own father, Kanye West—since she could walk.

Kanye's Yeezy presentations are almost always a family affair, with everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Kylie Jenner turning out to show their support for the rapper's ever-expanding sneaker and apparel brand. Remember the family's iconic, fur-filled appearance at Yeezy Season 3?

The Biggest Fashion Week Scandals of All Time

The affair is just one of the many fashion week events the KUWTK stars have attended over the years, and in honor of New York Fashion Week Spring 2021 being in full swing, we're looking back at some of their best looks of all time.

Prepare for lots of plunges, crystals and wigs!

From Kim's scalloped Versace gown to Kourtney's gold Balmain bodysuit, keep scrolling to see all of the Kardashian-Jenner's most iconic fashion week looks.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2020)

Kylie Jenner stuns at the Tom Ford fall-winter 2020 show in Hollywood.

Gotham/GC Images
Kourtney Kardashian (2019)

Kourtney Kardashian appears in New York City wearing a black and white checkered coat by Céline, leather pants and black pointed boots during New York Fashion Week.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Kim Kardashian (2019)

Donning her iconic bob, Kim Kardashian heads to the S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week in 2019.

PC / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian (2019)

The Poosh founder wears a maroon Filles à Papa suit from the fall 2019 RTW Collection, pointed boots from Vetements and Céline sunnies during New York Fashion Week.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian (2018)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan in 2018.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2018)

A double date for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! The four sit front row at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian (2017)

Kendall Jenner takes a break from the runway to join her sister Kim Kardashian for the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2017)

A platinum blonde Kim Kardashian at Alexander Wang's spring/summer 2018 show at New York Fashion Week.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner (2017)

Kylie Jennifer dazzles in this silver ensemble at the Jeremy Scott collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Don Ashby
Kendall Jenner (2017)

Kendall walks the runway at the La Perla show during New York Fashion Week.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (2016)

The trio attends Kim's husband Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner (2016)

The sisters pose backstage at the Vera Wang Collection fall/winter 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.

James Devaney/GC Images
Kylie Jenner (2016)

The reality star showcases a blonde 'do at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week.

Dominique Charriau/WireImag
Kim Kardashian (2016)

Kim Kardashian appears at the Balmain womenswear spring/summer 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West and Caitlyn Jenner (2016)

The family poses for a group pic at Kim's husband Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in New York.

AG / MT/Splash News
Kourtney Kardashian (2016)

The mom of three wears a gold Balmain bodysuit with a matching knit duster coat, simple black open-toed heels and a pair of sunglasses during Paris Fashion Week.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Kris Jenner (2016)

Kris Jenner rocks black leather in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Andrew Toth/WireImage
Kylie Jenner (2015)

The Kylie Cosmetics guru sits front row with Shaun Ross, Jennifer Hudson, and Gabrielle Union at the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2015)

Kim Kardashian attends the Robert Geller fall/winter 2015 show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2015)

Kylie Jenner attends the 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show on February 16, 2015 in New York City.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and North West (2014)

The couple and their daughter, then 15 months old, sit front row at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Heart Truth
Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner (2013)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner strut the runway at The Heart Truth 2013 Fashion Show at Hammerstein Ballroom in 2013.

JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com
Kim Kardashian (2012)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears at the Marchesa spring/summer 2013 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto.com
Kylie Jenner (2011)

Kylie stops to pose while walking the runway at STYLE360 Presents Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show in Sept. 2011.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian (2009)

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend Badgley Mischka Fall 2009 in New York City.

George Napolitano/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian (2009)

The reality star appears at the Alice + Olivia fall/winter 2009 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Keep the Fashion Week fun going by following #FashionWeekAtE on social media!

