Bachelor Exes Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Reunite For First Time Since Their 2017 Split

The most dramatic reunion ever? You be the judge...

Back in 2017, Bachelor star Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi officially announced the end of their engagement with an exclusive statement to E! News. They went on their separate journeys, finding new love—Vanessa recently announced her engagement to businessman Josh Wolfe—and success without ever crossing paths.

That is, until now. On Nick's new Patreon series, Nick V Talks Trash TV: A Bachelor and His Exes Tell All, the duo have finally come face-to-face for the first time to candidly discuss the demise of their relationship. "We just weren't able to match or meet each other halfway," Vanessa recalled, "although we thought we were."