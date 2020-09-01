Chadwick BosemanBrandy vs. MonicaKanye WestAubrey O'DayPhotosVideos

Save up to 70% at Wayfair's Labor Day 2020 Blowout Sale

Shop deals on furniture, bedding, art and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 01, 2020 11:05 PMTags
E-comm: The Best Finds From Wayfairs labor Day Sale

It's a three day weekend and you know what that means: more time to shop. Wayfair has a major blowout going on with up to 70% off. You can save up to 60% off on outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating and bedding. Then there's up to 55% off on dining furniture, office furniture and lighting. Enjoy up to 50% off on storage solutions and bathroom vanities. Score up to 70% off on wall art and so much more.

Below, shop some of the highlights from the sale!

 

'Mod Shapes Blue Navy and Peach Overlapping Abstract' by Victoria Borges Graphic Art

We love the color scheme of this abstract artwork.

$30
$22
Wayfair

Blomquist Side Chair Set of Four

These perfect dining chairs add a midcentury feel and are available in three colors. You're receiving a set of four.

$138
$120
Wayfair

Stovall Velvet Upholstered Side Chair Set of Two

How cool is the gold handle on the back of these velvet side chairs? You can buy them in five colors.

$975
$330
Wayfair

Trending Stories

1

Brandy vs. Monica: The Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

2

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

3

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

We love the Scandi feel of this vanity set. Its big drawers have enough space for all of your make-up.

$233
$156
Wayfair

Francesca Two-Drawer Nightstand

Check out the texture on this two-drawer nightstand. It can also act as an end table in your living room. 

$499
$254
Wayfair

Martello 101 Inch Velvet Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise

How chic is this velvet L-shaped couch? It's available in four colors and you're scoring 40% off on it.

$900
$540
Wayfair

Kayla Lounge Chair

We love the solid wood arms on this lounge chair that's available in three fabrics. It's both contemporary and rustic.

$480
$240
Wayfair

Warlick Oriental Gray/Taupe Area Rug

No, you're not seeing things: You really do get 91% off on this beautiful area rug with a global-inspired design.

$226
$20
Wayfair

Kinzie Outdoor Three-Piece Bistro Set with Cushions

How perfect is this outdoor three-piece bistro set with rocking chairs? It's made of an all-weather resin wicker.

$200
$180
Wayfair

Tripp Patio Daybed with Sunbrella Cushions

This daybed is not only comfy to lounge on, but also protects you from the sun. You can collapse the canopy if you're looking to catch some rays.

$4,305
$1,860
Wayfair

