Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Are Back in Stock!

Earlier this summer, you may have heard that consumers could expect a shortage of disinfectant wipes, but we have good news: Lysol wipes are back in stock!
True, they're a bit more expensive than you remember (at least, in Amazon's case). But Lysol wipes are one of the disinfectant cleaners supported by the Environmental Protection Agency for being able to neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, on high-contact surfaces... and it can kill it in under two minutes.
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes
Using a unique micro-pocket pattern that traps and lifts everyday messes, these disinfecting wipes kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including cold and flu viruses. (Of note: there's a limit of 10 per order from Home Depot.)
