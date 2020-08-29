NBA Honors Chadwick Boseman, Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson with a Special Tribute

Lost but not forgotten.

Following the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson, the NBA held a special tribute in their honor. Before Orlando Magic faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Aug. 29, the league shared each stars' career highlights, their impact and everlasting legacy.

"Today the NBA family mourned the loss of Cliff Robinson. Robinson helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals appearances in the early '90s," an announcer said, per a video shared on Twitter by SportsCenter. "His 18-year career included an All-Star appearance at the 1993 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award."

News broke about Robinson's death on Saturday morning, Aug. 29. However, at this time, it's unknown what caused Robinson's death and the timing of his passing. He was 53 years old.

After expressing admiration for Robinson, the announcer paid tribute to Olson, who was the head basketball coach for the University of Arizona's men's team for 25 years. He was also inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.